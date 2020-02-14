Louisville Chorus — Valentine Dinner Show

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Chorus — Valentine Dinner Show

Valentine's Day, Fri, Feb 14, 2020

6 PM - Cash Bar & Silent Auction

6:45 PM - Dinner catered by the Seelbach Hilton

8 PM - Show of Classic Love Songs

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-968-6300
