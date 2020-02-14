Louisville Chorus — Valentine Dinner Show
The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Valentine's Day, Fri, Feb 14, 2020
6 PM - Cash Bar & Silent Auction
6:45 PM - Dinner catered by the Seelbach Hilton
8 PM - Show of Classic Love Songs
For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.
