Louisville Derby Festival - One Million Dollar Hole in One Golf Contest

We keep trying to give the money away at this Derby Festival event that’s been on the line-up for more than three decades. The $1 million dollar prize is still up for grabs in the finals of the $1 Million Dollar Hole-In-One Golf Contest. Anyone from beginners to scratch golfers can take a swing. If no one gets the million, they can still walk away with a terrific First Prize, $5,000!

Preliminaries are held for 10 days. The Hole-In-One is open daily. Each golf ball is only $1. Get 10 FREE golf balls with the purchase of a $10 Pegasus Pin at the event. (Offer is only valid once per day)

Thursday, April 17 – Saturday, April 19; Monday, April 21 – Saturday, April 26, 202510:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Sunday, April 27, 202510:00 AM – 5:00 PM6:00 PM: Semi-Finals

Tuesday, April 29, 20256:00 PM: Finals at Hole #8, Seneca Golf Course

*Closed April 20 for Easter

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/