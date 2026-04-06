× Expand Louisville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Derby Pitch 2026

Louisville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Presents theThird Annual Derby Pitch

The Louisville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Annual Derby Pitch on Wednesday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will bring together local and national entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders for a day of educational sessions, networking, and a live startup pitch competition during Derby Week.

Tickets start at $200, with organizers encouraging early registration as attendance is expected to reach capacity.

Programming will include:

Opening remarks from community and business leaders

Educational sessions on scaling businesses, financing strategies, and engaging diverse markets

Jockey recognitions to celebrate the spirit of Derby Week (to be announced)

Live pitches from at least six startups presenting to investors and decision-makers (to be announced)

Networking happy hour for founders, investors, and business leaders

In addition, local businesses and organizations will be featured through vendor and marketplace opportunities, including Americana Fiberworks crafters selling Derby hats and Aflora artists in collaboration with La Casita Center.

For more information visit louisvillehcc.com/event-details/derby-pitch-2026