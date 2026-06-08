Louisville Jazz Festival at Iroquois Amphitheater

Louisville Jazz Festival showcases the biggest talent on the circuit! In the picturesque Iroquois Amphitheater, the crowd is immersed in rich music tones and comfortable seating. Get ready for the event of the summer with Friday showcasing Boney James, Avery Sunshine, and making his Louisville debut the magical Marcus Miller. So get your tickets and enjoy the weekend of great music!

For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com