Louisville Jug Music at Oldham County History Center

It’s earned a reputation as the happiest music on earth, Louisville hosts an annual national jubilee for it and local author Michael L. Jones has written a definitive history of it. Since the early nineteenth century, jug music has pulsed through Louisville, creating a distinctive sound that is impossible to forget. Many consider jug music one of the first true American music forms, with roots in African and European music traditions. It combines African rhythms with European melodies as part of a longtime string band tradition dating back to the 19th century. And it has roots in Louisville.

In a time when river travel was still popular, people were traveling up and down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, listening to professional musicians perform this type of music. Musicians soon took to the streets of Louisville and many earned a living by performing during the years of the Great Depression. Louisville is credited with producing the first jug band to record in a studio in 1924, the Sara Martin Jug Band. It included four members of the Louisville Jug Band, one of them being Earl McDonald. “Earl was a great band leader, singer and jug player,” said Louisville author Michael L. Jones. “You can tell how versatile he was from the fact that he recorded with both country star Jimmie Rodgers and jazz pianist Earl Hines.” It was artists like Earl McDonald and his Original Louisville Jug Band that made Louisville legendary. McDonald “is one of the most celebrated jug players in Louisville history,” writes Jones in his book. Born in South Carolina in 1885, McDonald’s family moved to Kentucky when he was a toddler. Inspired by the early street bands he heard, he founded the Louisville Jug Band in 1902. A year later, the band became the first jug band to perform at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.

“In 1991, I was going through some import blues CD’s at a Louisville record store and I came across one titled, “Clifford Hayes and the Jug Bands of Louisville” from RST in Austria,” said Jones. “All the musicians were African American. This intrigued me because I’d always thought of jug music as white mountain music. I started doing research then and I wrote an article for LEO called “That Crazy Jug Band Sound.”” From that article, Jones became known as the expert on jug music.

Jones will present a program about his book, Louisville Jug Music: From Earl McDonald to the National Jubilee, on Thursday, August 22 at 6 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. The program is part of The History Press/Arcadia Author Dinner Series which features local authors. It will be presented in the Rob Morris Educational Building (207 W. Jefferson St.) and include a light meal and cash bar. Jones will have copies of his book for sale.

Tickets are $20 per person for members and $22 for non-members.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 222-0826, email info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org