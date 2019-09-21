Louisville Orchestra Opening Night at the Pops – HOLLYWOOD HITS

On Saturday, September 21 at 8:00pm, the Louisville Orchestra presents the opening night concert of the 2019-2020 Pops Series sponsored by Lee and Rosemary Kirkwood. This performance is at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville. Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt leads the LO in “Hollywood Hits,” an evening of great music and film clips from movies including Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Out of Africa, Gone with the Wind, The Magnificent Seven, Superman, and more. See below for details about tickets.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org