Louisville Orchestra Classics: Gospel at the Symphony

Gospel music has shaped American music like no other and in this first concert of our Festival of American Music, Teddy and the LO are joined by one of the finest gospel choirs in the United States for a spectacular concert.

Two-time Grammy Award winner, CORY HENRY is acclaimed as “one of the finest Hammond-B organ players of his generation” by Allmusic.com. As a musician-singer-songwriter, he offers up an intoxicating blend of blues, soul, R&B, Afrobeat, gospel, and jazz on the record, blurring genres and upending expectations at every turn. Known from his group Snarky Puppy and from the Funk Apostles, Henry takes his inspiration from artists like Curtis Mayfield and Stevie Wonder and leaps to an inspired level of music-making

For more information call (502) 587-8681 visit louisvilleorchestra.org