Louisville Orchestra  From the New World, “Louisville Edition

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 On Friday, September 27 at 11:00am, the Louisville Orchestra presents the opening matinee performance of the 2019-2020 Coffee Concert Series sponsored by Hilliard-Lyon, a Baird Company. This performance is at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville. Music Director Teddy Abrams leads the LO in “From the New World, “Louisville Edition,” a performance featuring music created with strong influence from Louisville musicians.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
