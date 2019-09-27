Louisville Orchestra From the New World, “Louisville Edition

On Friday, September 27 at 11:00am, the Louisville Orchestra presents the opening matinee performance of the 2019-2020 Coffee Concert Series sponsored by Hilliard-Lyon, a Baird Company. This performance is at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville. Music Director Teddy Abrams leads the LO in “From the New World, “Louisville Edition,” a performance featuring music created with strong influence from Louisville musicians.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org