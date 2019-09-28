Louisville Orchestra From the New World

On Saturday, September 28 at 8:00pm, the Louisville Orchestra presents the opening night of the 2019-2020 Signature Classics Series sponsored by Brown-Forman. This performance is at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville. Music Director Teddy Abrams leads the LO in a program titled “From the New World.” Guest soloists Anne Akiko Meyers (violin), Elana Urioste (violin), and J’Nai Bridges (mezzo-soprano) join Abrams, thus bringing together four of the artists named “19 for 19” by the flagship classical music radio station, New York’s WQXR-FM. Singled out for their growing influence and impact in orchestra performances and recording, these musicians are bringing extraordinary vision to the future.

This concert features the audience favorite “New World Symphony” by Bohemian composer Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904). The composer, famous at the time, wrote the piece while living and working in New York City. It’s recently been discovered that Louisville’s music specialist and composer Mildred Hill (who, with her sister, wrote “Happy Birthday To You”) influenced the composer significantly.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org