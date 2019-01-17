Louisville Orchestra Presents 1812 Overture

The second set of Music Without Borders concerts will feature three pieces by Russian composer, Pyotr Tchaikovsky including one of his most well-known works, the 1812 Overture. Teddy Abrams leads the Louisville Orchestra in performances in three locations:

Adath Jeshurun in the Highlands on Thursday, January 17 at 7:30PM;

St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church at Harrods Creek on Friday, January 18 at 7:30PM;

and across the bridge at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at IUS on Saturday, January 19 at 7:30PM.

The two other works on this program are inspired by William Shakespeare plays, Romeo and JulietFantasy-Overture and The Tempest, Op. 18.

Tickets are $25* in advance or $30 at the door. Advanced tickets for the concerts at Adath Jeshurun and St. Francis in the Fields are available by calling 502.584.7777 or online at LouisvilleOrchestra.org. Tickets to the performance at the Ogle Center are available by calling 812.941.2525 or online at LouisvilleOrchestra.org.

For more information visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org