Louisville Orchestra Presents A Boy Band Symphony

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Get ready for a nostalgic blast from the past with A Boy Band Symphony. Under the skilled baton of conductor Bob Bernhardt and featuring a stellar lineup including Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, this production promises an unforgettable fusion of symphonic sounds and chart-topping classics to relive the magic of the 90s and 2000s. Audiences will be transported on a nostalgic journey through the greatest hits of the boy band era, reimagined with your innovative Louisville Orchestra. From infectious melodies to signature dance moves, “A Boy Band Symphony” promises to reignite the passion and excitement of beloved favorites such as “Bye Bye Bye,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Liquid Dreams,” and more.

For more information call 5028953650 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Concerts & Live Music
