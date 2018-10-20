Louisville Orchestra Presents Halloween Spooktacular!

The Louisville Orchestra Family Series is back by popular demand and the first concert of the series is a seasonal favorite, Halloween Spooktacular! On Saturday, October 20 at 11AM, Bob Bernhardt will lead families on a musical adventure filled with our favorite Halloween musical tricks and treats at the Brown Theatre.

Kiddos can dress in their Halloween best and be prepared for the chills and trills that await - such as the popular costume parade! Princesses and Superheroes can bring their moms and dads early for thematic pre-concert activities that start at 10AM in the Brown Theatre lobby.

General admission tickets are $15

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org