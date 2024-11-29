Louisville Orchestra Presents Jack Harlow : No Place Like Home 2024

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

 Jack Harlow and the Louisville Orchestra Louisville's own Jack Harlow joins the Louisville Orchestra and conductor Teddy Abrams for the 4th annual No Place Like Home. They will perform Jack’s songs with the full power and energy of the orchestra. Dress to impress for this one-of-a-kind event

For tickets or more information call 502.584.7777 or visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org.

