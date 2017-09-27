Louisville Orchestra Presents Mostly Mozart

On September 27, 28 + 30 the Louisville Orchestra travels the city (and beyond) with the music of Mozart and his contemporaries including Haydn and Beethoven. Musical surprises of all sorts are served up by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt. Bernhardt turns to the symphonies of the Classical Era and leads the LO in the first symphony by 8-year-old W.A. Mozart, then a more mature work by this musical genius, and finally, one of his last symphonies. Balanced by music of J.C. Bach, “Papa” Haydn and early Beethoven, this concert offers a clean and refreshing palette of bright color.

The LG+E Music Without Borders series and the Neighborhood concerts at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center are an ideal way to engage with the community. The LO brings short, thematic concerts to venues throughout the city – bringing the music to YOUR neighborhood. Mostly Mozart, the first LG+E Music Without Borders performance at a new location, the Kentucky Country Day Theater(4100 Springdale Rd, Louisville 40241) on September, 27 and returns to the Ursuline Arts Center (3113 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206) on Thursday, September 28, both at 7:30PM. The Neighborhood Concert at the Ogle Center (4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150) is on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30PM.

For more information visit louisvilleorchestra.org