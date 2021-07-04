Louisville Orchestra Waterfront Fourth starring SAM BUSH

Celebrate Independence Day with a free concert for the whole family!

Opening with "The Star-Spangled Banner," Teddy and the LO offer a first-half program that is both exciting and moving. The delightful Run for the Roses by Rene Orth was commissioned by the LO and first performed in 2016 salutes Louisville's Derby tradition. Two selections from the upcoming LO 2021-22 Season will be performed as Teddy leads the Overture to West Side Story and a selection from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6. Music of Black composers Adolphus Hailstork and Joel Thompson will be performed as well as Teddy's tribute to Muhammad Ali.

Guest soloist for breathe/burn: an elegy by Joel Thompson is Dr. Seth Parker Woods, cello.

Guest soloist for "Ali Rap" is Andrene Flowers, rapper

The program concludes with the fan-favorite 1812 Overture!

There was only one prize-winning teenager carrying stones big enough to say thanks, but no thanks to touring with country music legend Roy Acuff. Only one son of Kentucky finding a light of inspiration from Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys and catching a fire from Bob Marley and The Wailers. Only one progressive hippie allying with like-minded conspirators, rolling out the New Grass revolution, and then leaving the genre’s torch-bearing band behind as it reached its commercial peak.

There is only one consensus pick of peers and predecessors, of the traditionalists, the rebels, and the next-gen devotees. Music’s ultimate inside outsider. Or is it outside insider? There is only one Sam Bush.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org