Louisville Orchestra at Kentucky Center for the Arts

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert, the fourth film in the Harry Potter series. On Saturday, July 6 at 7PM and Sunday, July 7 at 3PM, YOUR Louisville Orchestra will perform the magical score live from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org