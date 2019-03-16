Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals
At the Brown Theatre, the Louisville Orchestra performs a favorite of children around the world. Carnival of the Animals is a witty and fun exploration of musical animals and characters written by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Performed with a narrator, the work features the witty verse of humorist/poet Ogden Nash.
CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Carnival of the Animals
Bob Bernhardt, conductor
-All seating is general admission.
-Best suited for children, ages 3-10.
-Pre-concert activities begin at 10:00 AM in the Brown Theatre Lobby.
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org