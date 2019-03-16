Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals

to Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals

At the Brown Theatre, the Louisville Orchestra performs a favorite of children around the world. Carnival of the Animals  is a witty and fun exploration of musical animals and characters written by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Performed with a narrator, the work features the witty verse of humorist/poet Ogden Nash.

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS:  Carnival of the Animals

Bob Bernhardt, conductor

-All seating is general admission.

-Best suited for children, ages 3-10.

-Pre-concert activities begin at 10:00 AM in the Brown Theatre Lobby.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

Info
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals - 2019-03-16 11:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Submit Yours