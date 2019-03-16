Louisville Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals

At the Brown Theatre, the Louisville Orchestra performs a favorite of children around the world. Carnival of the Animals is a witty and fun exploration of musical animals and characters written by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. Performed with a narrator, the work features the witty verse of humorist/poet Ogden Nash.

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Carnival of the Animals

Bob Bernhardt, conductor

-All seating is general admission.

-Best suited for children, ages 3-10.

-Pre-concert activities begin at 10:00 AM in the Brown Theatre Lobby.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org