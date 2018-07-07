Louisville Orchestra presents Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Orchestra presents Harry Potter Film Concert Series  

 The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, presented by the Louisville Orchestra, returns to the Kentucky Center with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert, the third film in the Harry Potter series.

On Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 3:00 pm. the Louisville Orchestra will perform this magical score live from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
