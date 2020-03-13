Louisville Orchestra: Festival of American Music II with Norah Jones

On March 13 & 14, the Louisville Orchestra presents its Festival of American Music 2 featuring Norah Jones performing world premiere music by Louisville-based composer and musician Jacob Duncan. Longtime-collaborators, Jones and Duncan have shared the stage and recording studio on many projects. This time Ms. Jones comes to Louisville to support the first performance of Duncan’s trio of symphonic poems that he wrote for vocal soloists, vocal ensemble, jazz sextet, and orchestra.

For more information call (502) 587-8681 visit louisvilleorchestra.org