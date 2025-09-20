Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Cumberland Falls

to

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Cumberland Falls

Cumberland Falls State Park 7351 KY-90, Corbin, KY

FREE

Join The Louisville Orchestra for the kickoff of our 2025 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour! In this first week of the brand-new tour, we’re bringing world-class music to Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region with a program that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our state.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.

Info

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
Concerts & Live Music
502.587.8681
to
