Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Elizabethtown
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Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
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Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Elizabethtown
The Bandstand in Freeman Lake Park
Join us on tour! We are touring the Commonwealth once again, bringing an unforgettable evening of live music to your community. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.
Info
Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Concerts & Live Music