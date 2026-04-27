Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Elizabethtown

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Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Elizabethtown

The Bandstand in Freeman Lake Park

 Join us on tour! We are touring the Commonwealth once again, bringing an unforgettable evening of live music to your community. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.

Info

Freeman Lake Park 140 Freeman Lake Park Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Concerts & Live Music
502.587.8681
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