Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow

to

Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow

Glasgow on the Square Green Street and East Main, Glasgow, KY

Join The Louisville Orchestra for the kickoff of our 2025 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour! In this first week of the brand-new tour, we’re bringing world-class music to Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region with a program that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our state.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.

Info

Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
502.587.8681
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow - 2025-07-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow - 2025-07-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow - 2025-07-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow - 2025-07-08 19:00:00 ical