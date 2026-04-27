Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow
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Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
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Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Glasgow
Glasgow on the Square Green Street and East Main, Glasgow, KY
Join us on tour! We are touring the Commonwealth once again, bringing an unforgettable evening of live music to your community. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.
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Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music