Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Prestonsburg

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Join The Louisville Orchestra for the kickoff of our 2025 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour! In this first week of the brand-new tour, we’re bringing world-class music to Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region with a program that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our state.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.

Concerts & Live Music
502.587.8681
