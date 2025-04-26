Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville

to

Shelbyville, Kentucky Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066

Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville

Free!  Martha Layne Collins High School Gym 801 Discovery Blvd, Shelbyville, KY

Join The Louisville Orchestra for the kickoff of our 2025 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour! In this first week of the brand-new tour, we’re bringing world-class music to Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region with a program that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our state.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.

Info

Shelbyville, Kentucky
Shelbyville, Kentucky Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066
Concerts & Live Music
502.587.8681
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville - 2025-04-26 19:00:00 ical