Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville
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Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
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Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville
Shelby County Fairgrounds1513 Midland Trail
Join us on tour! We are touring the Commonwealth once again, bringing an unforgettable evening of live music to your community. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.
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Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Concerts & Live Music