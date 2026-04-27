Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Shelbyville

Shelby County Fairgrounds1513 Midland Trail

Join us on tour! We are touring the Commonwealth once again, bringing an unforgettable evening of live music to your community. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.