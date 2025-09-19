Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony” Tour - Harlan

Harlan Elementary School 420 E Central St, Harlan, KY

FREE

Join The Louisville Orchestra for the kickoff of our 2025 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour! In this first week of the brand-new tour, we’re bringing world-class music to Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region with a program that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our state.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts/category/ky-in-harmony-tour/.