Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails

to Google Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00

Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails

 Enjoy cocktails and appetizers in the Old Louisville Visitors Center before the Kentucky Shakespeare performance of "The Comedy of Errors" at 8:00pm. We will have reserved seating waiting for you and the event will stay open the duration of the show, so you can cool off, or grab one more Signature Cocktail!For just $25 a ticket, you can support our public parks, and enjoy a wonderful evening in beautiful Central Park.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org

Info
Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
to Google Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails - 2018-07-14 18:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Submit Yours