Louisville Parks Foundation's Annual Columns & Cocktails

Enjoy cocktails and appetizers in the Old Louisville Visitors Center before the Kentucky Shakespeare performance of "The Comedy of Errors" at 8:00pm. We will have reserved seating waiting for you and the event will stay open the duration of the show, so you can cool off, or grab one more Signature Cocktail!For just $25 a ticket, you can support our public parks, and enjoy a wonderful evening in beautiful Central Park.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org