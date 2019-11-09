Louisville Soul Music Fest with Keith Sweat & Anthony Hamilton at KFC Yum! Center

Louisville Soul Music Fest returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and will feature Keith Sweat and Anthony Hamilton. Keith Sweat is best know for his amazing collection of hit including "I Want Her", "Make It Last Forever", "I'll Give All My Love to You", "Make You Sweat", "Twisted", and "Nobody". Anthony Hamilton is known for flipping heartbreak into a blessing as heard on his biggest ballad “Charlene.” Hamilton has collaborated with a variety of talent including Carlos Santana, Jill Scott, Vince Gill, Gary Clark Jr., Tupac, and Al Green.

