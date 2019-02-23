Louisville Triple Crown of Running- Anthem 5K Fitness Classic

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running consists of three popular road races of varying distances for walkers and runners of all ages, and benefits the annual Crusade for Children. Since 2002, the race series has contributed over $1.8 million to our charity of choice.

The 2019 Race Dates are:

Anthem 5K Fitness Classic – February 23

Rodes City Run 10K - March 9

Papa Johns 10 Miler – March 23

For additional information on the Triple Crown series, please go to louisvilletriplecrown.com