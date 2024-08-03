Louisville Urban Walking Tours

Louisville Urban Walking Tours 301 South 6th StreeT, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Urban Walking Tours

Step into the heart of downtown Louisville and embark on a walking tour like no other it’s a audio guided tour and see the city come alive right before your eyes.

Purchase tickets through Eventbrite. Tickets are $24. 

For more information call 502.991.1968 or follow on Facebook: Louisville Urban Walking Tours

502.991.1968
