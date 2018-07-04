Louisville Waterfront Fourth

Celebrate the Fourth with music, fireworks and family fun!

The Louisville Waterfront Fourth Celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018, and will feature free musical entertainment, expanded family activities, a patriotic installation of 15,000 US flags, festival cuisine, and a Zambelli fireworks display from a barge on the Ohio River.The 2018 festival will feature upbeat music in the genres of Funk, Soul, Jazz and Hip-Hop, with bands like The Pimps of Joytime, Carly Johnson, RMLLW2LLZ, and The Spinsters Union of Louisville.

Fireworks begin at 10pm!

For more information call 502.574.3768 or visit louisvillewaterfront.com