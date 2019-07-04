Louisville Waterfront Fourth

Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, WDC President David Karem, Louisville Tourism President Karen Williams, and Major Tom Snyder of the LFD today announced plans for the 2019 Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July Celebration. Louisville Waterfront Fourth will take place on Thursday, July 4th, 2019, and will feature free musical entertainment, expanded family activities, a patriotic installation of 15,000 US flags, festival cuisine, and a Zambelli fireworks display from a barge on the Ohio River.

For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com