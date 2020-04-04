Louisville Wine Walk at Fourth Street Live!
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Fourth Street Live!
Friends cheering wine at the Louisville Wine Walk.
Louisville Wine Walk at Fourth Street Live!
Walk through Fourth Street Live! and enjoy wine tastings, food sampling, live music, and more! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dress For Success Louisville.
For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
