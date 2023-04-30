Louisville Youth Orchestra Presents And…They’re Off!
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Louisville Youth Orchestra Presents And…They’re Off!
Pops Concert Series II
Sunday, April 30, 2023, 4:00 PM
Iroquois Amphitheater
1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY
All LYO ensembles: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, Serenade Orchestra, Horizons Winds, Horizons Brass, Percussion Ensemble, Presto! Strings
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit lyo.org
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor