Louisville Youth Orchestra Presents And…They’re Off!

Pops Concert Series II

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 4:00 PM

Iroquois Amphitheater

1080 Amphitheater Rd, Louisville, KY

All LYO ensembles: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, Serenade Orchestra, Horizons Winds, Horizons Brass, Percussion Ensemble, Presto! Strings

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit lyo.org