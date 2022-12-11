Louisville Youth Orchestra Presents Holiday Legends, Lights, and Lore

Pops Concert Series I

Sunday, December 11, 2022, 4:00 PM

Youth Performing Arts School

1517 S 2nd Street, Louisville

Ensembles: Repertory Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, Serenade Orchestra, Horizons Winds, Horizons Brass, Percussion Ensemble

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org