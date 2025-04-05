Louisville Zoo Celebrates Mikki and Punch

The Louisville Zoo is calling on the community to share their cherished memories of beloved elephants, Mikki and Punch, as it gears up for a special two-day celebration honoring the iconic duo on April 5 and 6. These all-day events will include special keeper talks and interactive activities to celebrate the elephants’ time at the Zoo. Later this spring, the Zoo will bid them farewell as they prepare to embark on their next adventure at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, TN.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/super-spring-kick-off-2025/2/12/25