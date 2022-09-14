Louisville Zoo Happy Hour: Butterflies and Brews

Join us for an all-new after-hours event at the Zoo!

Relax with a cool beverage and delicious appetizers while enjoying exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in some of your favorite Zoo exhibit spaces. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. Space is limited for these exclusive experiences, reserve your tickets early!

September 14 – Butterflies and Brews

Enjoy the special limited release of Mile Wide Beer Co’s brew “Reign” supporting monarch butterfly conservation.

Tickets are $35 each.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

There are no refunds, rainchecks or discounts for this special experience.

For more information call (502) 459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org