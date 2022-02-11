Love Brunch at Morning Fork

Start the day with lots of love with Morning Fork’s special red velvet cornmeal pancakes. These pancakes are also available to prepare at-home in a DIY kit for $19; the at-home kit includes the red velvet cornmeal pancake batter and icing. Morning Fork’s special love brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.

For more information visit morningforklouisville.com

Reservations can be made online at https://www.opentable.com/r/morning-fork-louisville or by calling (502) 830-9500.