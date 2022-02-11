Love Brunch at Morning Fork

to

Morning Fork 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Love Brunch at Morning Fork

Start the day with lots of love with Morning Fork’s special red velvet cornmeal pancakes. These pancakes are also available to prepare at-home in a DIY kit for $19; the at-home kit includes the red velvet cornmeal pancake batter and icing. Morning Fork’s special love brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.

For more information visit morningforklouisville.com

Reservations can be made online at https://www.opentable.com/r/morning-fork-louisville or by calling (502) 830-9500.

Info

Morning Fork 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Love Brunch at Morning Fork - 2022-02-11 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Brunch at Morning Fork - 2022-02-11 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Brunch at Morning Fork - 2022-02-11 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Brunch at Morning Fork - 2022-02-11 07:00:00 ical