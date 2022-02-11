Love Brunch at Morning Fork
to
Morning Fork 1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Love Brunch at Morning Fork
Start the day with lots of love with Morning Fork’s special red velvet cornmeal pancakes. These pancakes are also available to prepare at-home in a DIY kit for $19; the at-home kit includes the red velvet cornmeal pancake batter and icing. Morning Fork’s special love brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.
For more information visit morningforklouisville.com
Reservations can be made online at https://www.opentable.com/r/morning-fork-louisville or by calling (502) 830-9500.