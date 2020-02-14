Love Canon at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On February 14th, 2020, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomes Love Canon to Owensboro Kentucky for a special Valentine’s Day event with dinner and a concert. As seasoned string players, Love Canon cleverly bring their acoustic-roots sensibilities to the electronic-tinged pop-hits of the 80s and 90s to create a fresh set of classics.

Love Canon pleases audiences of many walks of life. A crowd favorite at ROMP 2018, Love Canon entertains and effortlessly fuses bluegrass with the melodic pop-sounds of prior decades. “They don’t cover music of the ’80s as much as kidnap it and take it on a bluegrass-tinged joyride. It’s a general rule of American culture that it takes 20-40 years for a decade to shed its stale stench and get its groove back... Love Canon refreshes and extends the originals with affectionate humor and effortless virtuosity,” says Style Weekly.

In addition to the concert at 8 pm, attendees can enjoy a pre-show dinner beginning at 6 pm in the third-floor Independence Bank Event Room, which showcases sweeping views of the Ohio River. Featuring an array of food stations with a variety of culinary options, the pre-show dinner also includes two drink tickets and a cash bar with Valentine’s-themed drink specials. A champagne toast will cap off the dinner before guests take in an entertaining evening with Love Canon.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org