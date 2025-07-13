Love, Loss, and What I Wore by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Love, Loss, and What I Wore by Village Players of Fort Thomas
This touching and humorous collection of stories explores the connection between clothes, memories, and the moments that define us. A beautifully crafted show that will make you reflect on the most important aspects of life.
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/
Theater & Dance