Low Country Bourbon Boil at 502 Bar & Bistro

502 Bar & Bistro 10401 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059

Low Country Bourbon Boil at 502 Bar & Bistro

The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St. in Norton Commons, is hosting a low country bourbon boil with a specialty drink menu featuring Michter’s bourbon Saturday, Aug. 19.

The restaurant’s scenic outdoor patio will be reserved for the occasion, where diners will enjoy fresh lobster with a savory spread of all-you-can-eat shrimp, potatoes and corn on the cob prepared in a Michter’s bourbon boil from executive chef Ming Pu. A special cocktail menu featuring signature Michter’s bourbon will also be available, along with the restaurant’s regular drink menu.

During dinner, Michter’s representative, Kyle Lloyd will educate guests on the history and unique tasting notes of the brand’s specialty selections.

The summer feast begins at 6 p.m.

Cost for dinner is $55 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Drinks are sold separately. Limited seating is available.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 724-4772.

502 Bar & Bistro 10401 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059
