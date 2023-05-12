Lower Town Arts & Music Festival 2023

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

What: Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

When: Friday, May 12, 5 – 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Lower Town Arts District; Paducah, Ky.

Details: Paducah’s beloved Lower Town Arts and Music Festival is a celebration of art, community and music that is free and open to the public, benefiting Paducah’s oldest non-profit art organization, the Yeiser Art Center. Offering a weekend full of live music, art vendors, family activities and mouth-watering food and beverage options, this festival showcases the best of the Western Kentucky region. Local artists will be showcasing all kinds of art, from original paintings to handmade kids’ clothes to jewelry and woodwork. More than ten local and regional bands will perform over the weekend, including The Wheelhouse Rousters and Kaihulu.

For more information call 1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel