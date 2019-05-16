Lower Town Arts & Music Festival Kick Off Party

LowerTown Arts District Jefferson Street-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival Kick Off Party

Thursday, May 16th

4pm-9pm

in front of the Columbia Theater

FREE!

We are so excited to have the Lower Town Art & Music Fest kick off party in conjunction with the Save The Columbia project! For more information visit savethecolumbia.org/

This years festivities will be held on the Thursday before the festival opening, so join us in celebrating with some great music, food and drink.

For more information call1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel

LowerTown Arts District Jefferson Street-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
