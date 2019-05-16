Lower Town Arts & Music Festival Kick Off Party
LowerTown Arts District Jefferson Street-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Thursday, May 16th
4pm-9pm
in front of the Columbia Theater
FREE!
We are so excited to have the Lower Town Art & Music Fest kick off party in conjunction with the Save The Columbia project! For more information visit savethecolumbia.org/
This years festivities will be held on the Thursday before the festival opening, so join us in celebrating with some great music, food and drink.
For more information call1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel