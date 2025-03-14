Lucky Paws Paw-ty at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Lucky Paws Paw-ty at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Join us for Lucky Paws Paw-ty to benefit the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. Carey Band will provide music and The Chuck Wagon is the food truck.

For more information call 8594028707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
8594028707
