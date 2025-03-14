× Expand Wilderness Trail Distillery FB Lucky Paws Cover Page (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Join us for our annual Lucky Paws event to benefit the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society.

Lucky Paws Paw-ty at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Join us for Lucky Paws Paw-ty to benefit the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. Carey Band will provide music and The Chuck Wagon is the food truck.

For more information call 8594028707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/