Lucky Paws Paw-ty at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Join us for our annual Lucky Paws event to benefit the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society.
Join us for Lucky Paws Paw-ty to benefit the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. Carey Band will provide music and The Chuck Wagon is the food truck.
For more information call 8594028707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/
