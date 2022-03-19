Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl in Louisville
to
Flanagan's Ale House 934 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Crawl With US
The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl - Louisville
🍀🍻💚 The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl 🍀🍻💚
💰 $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest*
🍻 2 Complimentary Drinks Or Shots!
🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!
🍔 Amazing Local Food!
🍀 Custom Lucky Badge & Lanyard!
🍀 Waived Cover At All Venues!
📸 Professional Photographer!
🔥 Awesome After Party!
🌆 Access To Our Crawl Map!
* For Contest Instructions Visit
www.crawlwith.us/costumecontest
💚 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
* Green Voucher = Complimentary Drink Or Shot *
💚 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
Specials TBD
HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM
Specials TBD
NOWHERE BAR LOUISVILLE
Specials TBD
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
Specials TBD
WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB
Specials TBD
💚 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM
NOWHERE BAR LOUISVILLE
* Red Voucher = Complimentary Drink Or Shot *
All Venues & Specials will be posted in March!
🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️
🍀 FOR MORE EVENT INFO 🍀
🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫
We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!
All Venues May Have A Limited Capacity. Please Be Respectful Of All Venue/City/State Requests, Rules, and Regulations
For more information call 612-460-0094 or visit http://eventvesta.com/events/13835/t/tickets