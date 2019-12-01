Ludlow Flea & Craft Fair at Bircus Brewing Company

Ludlow is getting into the Flea & Craft Fair market to showcase all the amazing talent in this city and surrounding areas!!

Hosted by Bircus Brewing Co., we will have beer specials for vendors and attendees! Come out to Bircus and see just what Ludlow has to offer!

For more information call (800) 381-8232 or visit bircus.com