Luis Lopez Live at TEN20
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Nov. 3 Luis Lopez Live at TEN20
Luis Lopez Live at TEN20
Join Louisville Laughs on Nov. 3 for a special show with nationally touring comic Luis Lopez.
Luis, who is based in New York, has sold out shows in clubs across the country and has been seen on MTV, Prime TV and the New York Comedy Festival.
Also on the show are Nashville's Miriam Kirk and host Alex Whittenburg.
See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.
For more information call 5027248311.