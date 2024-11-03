Luis Lopez Live at TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Luis Lopez Live at TEN20

Join Louisville Laughs on Nov. 3 for a special show with nationally touring comic Luis Lopez.

Luis, who is based in New York, has sold out shows in clubs across the country and has been seen on MTV, Prime TV and the New York Comedy Festival.

Also on the show are Nashville's Miriam Kirk and host Alex Whittenburg.

See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy
