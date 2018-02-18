Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards and the 2017 Super Bowl LI National anthem performer. He has sold over 10 million albums, 40 million tracks with three Billion music streams. He has had 18 career No. 1 singles and has headlined arena tours and sold-out stadiums across the U.S. performing for more than 5.6 million fans in the last three years alone.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com