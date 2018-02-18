Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

to Google Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards and the 2017 Super Bowl LI National anthem performer. He has sold over 10 million albums, 40 million tracks with three Billion music streams. He has had 18 career No. 1 singles and has headlined arena tours and sold-out stadiums across the U.S. performing for more than 5.6 million fans in the last three years alone.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Luke Bryan to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-02-18 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Submit Yours