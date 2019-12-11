Luke Combs at KFC Yum! Center

Luke Combs will extend his massive sold out “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” with five new dates including a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, December 11th! Tickets will be available for verified fan pre-sale starting next Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 AM local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM local time

These performances continue a monumental year for Combs, whose new EP,The Prequel, is out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The Prequel features five new songs co-written by Combs and continues to break records. All five tracks were recently included in Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25 - a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959- Which propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams!

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com